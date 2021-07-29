🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Website for selling flowers
The concept of the main screen of the site for an online store selling flowers.
In this work, I wanted to show that compositions and bouquets of flowers can be stylish and modern. Therefore, in the project I used muted colors and a trendy frosted glass effect.
If you liked the work, then like it)