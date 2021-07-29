Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Наталья

Website for selling flowers

Наталья
Наталья
  • Save
Website for selling flowers shop online design adaptive bouquets flower shop flowers web website ui
Download color palette

Website for selling flowers

The concept of the main screen of the site for an online store selling flowers.

In this work, I wanted to show that compositions and bouquets of flowers can be stylish and modern. Therefore, in the project I used muted colors and a trendy frosted glass effect.

If you liked the work, then like it)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Наталья
Наталья

More by Наталья

View profile
    • Like