Native App Design

Native App Design character design design ios native app ui
Design for a native app for a food festival celebrating the classiest food item in the world... the hot dog. Postponed indefinitely (thanks, COVID!). Besides the app design, I created the main characters: Harvey, Henri and Hugo.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
