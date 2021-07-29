Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Güneş Özcan

Postage Stamp Design_INDIA

Güneş Özcan
Güneş Özcan
Postage Stamp Design_INDIA logo composition destination travel bauhaus typo postage vacation mail typography flat geometric architecture india stamp design vector 2d icon illustration
Download color palette
  1. dribbble istock india stamp.jpg
  2. dribbble istock india stamp inspiration.jpg

Inspiration: The kitschiest houses that inspired Ettore Sottsass, designer & architect. Houses located in the village of Tirunamavalai in South India.
----------------
Get in touch:
Instagram | Istock | Society6 | Behance | Etsy

Güneş Özcan
Güneş Özcan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
