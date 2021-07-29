Dominique Taylor

FAQs and Employment page for the website.

I wanted to use the salmon color for the FAQs just to give a light welcoming color to fans of theatre looking for answers to their questions. The join the team page was designed to show some of the theatre team and display a simple but welcoming design.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
