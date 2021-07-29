Daniel Patrick

Florist Sign

Daniel Patrick
Daniel Patrick
Hire Me
  • Save
Florist Sign vintage sign branding line art drawing logo type typography lettering illustration
Florist Sign vintage sign branding line art drawing logo type typography lettering illustration
Download color palette
  1. E44DBA19-2327-4005-B492-EB3D7C030DC9.jpeg
  2. 75CBBBB6-961E-4E26-AA49-E9A3EC56701B.jpeg

One of my favorite old signs in Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhood. Giving it a bit of a digital update. Original sign designer unknown.

Daniel Patrick
Daniel Patrick
California Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Daniel Patrick

View profile
    • Like