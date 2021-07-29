Olivia Boutch

DAILY UI - 002

Olivia Boutch
Olivia Boutch
  • Save
DAILY UI - 002 uidesign checkout daily illustration freelance figma design dailyui challenge ui
Download color palette

Task: "Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc."

Continuing in my Daily UI Challenges with Copper Cow Coffee as my inspiration (their Vietnamese Coffee is delicious!).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Olivia Boutch
Olivia Boutch

More by Olivia Boutch

View profile
    • Like