Lion Shield Logo Apps Icon

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi yo there!
This was the logo that I made as exercise about to turn the generic logo into good looking one. I chose lion animal because it so generic (overused by many).
Kept the shape simple then gave it a nice gradient. I thought it's not so bad but can be better (yes).