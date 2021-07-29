Rahadyan Ardhi K

Lion Shield Logo Apps Icon
Hi yo there!

This was the logo that I made as exercise about to turn the generic logo into good looking one. I chose lion animal because it so generic (overused by many).

Kept the shape simple then gave it a nice gradient. I thought it's not so bad but can be better (yes).

