A few examples of the UI for a streaming app that I worked on in 2019.
Some highlights:
— The client's requirement was not to store streams for longer than 14 days, so we made a horizontal scrolling of the latest available streams on the profile page
— The floating main navigation bar (at the bottom) is available up to the second nesting level, so users could switch to streaming/broadcasting, even while viewing their feed