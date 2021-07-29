Maksim

Streaming App

Maksim
Maksim
  • Save
Streaming App streaming product design mobile app uiux mobile app ui
Download color palette

A few examples of the UI for a streaming app that I worked on in 2019.
Some highlights:
— The client's requirement was not to store streams for longer than 14 days, so we made a horizontal scrolling of the latest available streams on the profile page
— The floating main navigation bar (at the bottom) is available up to the second nesting level, so users could switch to streaming/broadcasting, even while viewing their feed

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Maksim
Maksim

More by Maksim

View profile
    • Like