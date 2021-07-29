YOVI IHSAN PANDAWA

Pandawa Notes

YOVI IHSAN PANDAWA
YOVI IHSAN PANDAWA
  • Save
Pandawa Notes design app ux ui
Download color palette

Hi friends, this is a design that will be used as a record of what the tasks are in a day.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
YOVI IHSAN PANDAWA
YOVI IHSAN PANDAWA

More by YOVI IHSAN PANDAWA

View profile
    • Like