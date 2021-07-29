Take Care of Others and You

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Day 15 - Honestly, handlettering always has been challenging for me. I have and idea how it should look, I just never feel confident in my abilities in it. One day I will take a class to sharpen it. Anyway, I was inspired to draw this up on the tough year(s) we've all had. #dailylogochallenge #dailylogo