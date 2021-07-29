Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Timothy Nuthall

Take Care of Others and You

Timothy Nuthall
Timothy Nuthall
Take Care of Others and You design
Day 15 - Honestly, handlettering always has been challenging for me. I have and idea how it should look, I just never feel confident in my abilities in it. One day I will take a class to sharpen it. Anyway, I was inspired to draw this up on the tough year(s) we've all had. #dailylogochallenge #dailylogo

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Timothy Nuthall
Timothy Nuthall

