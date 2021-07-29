Dominique Taylor

Theatre Vertigo Case study

Dominique Taylor
Dominique Taylor
  • Save
Theatre Vertigo Case study ui ux typography illustration design
Download color palette

My case study for a company i worked with. I was the designer of the project, working on the wireframing, mockups, and prototypes on the team. Working on this project was really fun and this case study just shows some of my work i did for it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Dominique Taylor
Dominique Taylor

More by Dominique Taylor

View profile
    • Like