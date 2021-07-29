Ren Parks

Cookie Wizard Branding

Cookie Wizard Branding cute cookies bakery logo design graphic design color theory brand package brand guide branding print design print illustration
Brand package for Cookie Wizard. The colors were inspired by cookie dough and icing to make your mouth water when you looked at the packaging! Take a look at that VW Van for a bit of originality!

Branding, animals, snacks, naps.

