Ayomide Ajibade

Wallet app

Ayomide Ajibade
Ayomide Ajibade
  • Save
Wallet app illustration design mobile design mobile ui design mobile app design mobile ui ui design uiux logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

Hey Folks! 👋
Take a look at the wallet app that helps to make all the payments much easier. Hope you enjoy the interface as I enjoyed the design process ☺️
Feel free to share some ❤️
Cheers!

Ayomide Ajibade
Ayomide Ajibade

More by Ayomide Ajibade

View profile
    • Like