New Logo and Logotype for Ermenegildo Zegna

New Logo and Logotype for Ermenegildo Zegna
A new monogram logo for Ermenegildo Zegna, a classy italian fashion brand, the monogram it’s an E and a Z in shape of an emblem, with the new logotype representing the body of the shield. I made also the two sub brands: parfums and essenze.

