Pleasant Mill Pediatric Dentistry Identity + Branding

Our longtime friends over at Fort Mill Pediatric Dentistry recently merged with Jackson Pediatric Dentistry. We enjoyed crafting their new name and identity, Pleasant Mill Pediatric Dentistry.



Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie are both Fort Mill, South Carolina natives. The wheel symbol in their new branding serves as an appreciation of their town’s rich history, representing ingenuity and community. The water-powered gristmill resembles Fort Mill’s Garrison-Webb Mill, from which the town takes part of its name. The unique dental element in this design makes Pleasant Mill stand out as a pediatric dentist office.



Historical Fun Fact: In the 1700s and 1800s, mills represented innovation and modernity. Wherever mills were constructed became the nucleus of new towns, attracting people and infrastructure.



The color palette established feels friendly and energetic, while bold and mature – characterizing Pleasant Mill’s largely youth demographic.