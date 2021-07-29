Intrinsic Maven Graphics

Brand Development: Animal Instincts Energy Business Card

Intrinsic Maven Graphics
Intrinsic Maven Graphics
Hire Us
  • Save
Brand Development: Animal Instincts Energy Business Card vector logo design illustration graphic design brand strategy branding brand identity brand development
Download color palette

Animal Instincts is a beverage brand, providing high intensity energy drinks to athletes and those needing a pick me up. The company’s mission is to provide various energy beverages with an urban aesthetic and play on drink names. The brand plans to extend the products to energy bars and merchandise in the future.

As many people from many walks of life experience the Animal Instincts brand, showcasing this diversity through the creating various animal personalities, sets Animal Instinct apart from its competition. In doing so, Animal Instincts is not like the typical energy drinks on the market, it caters to those who like to be different, bold and represent who they are through the products that they buy.

Intrinsic Maven Graphics
Intrinsic Maven Graphics
Taking your ideas to new heights
Hire Us

More by Intrinsic Maven Graphics

View profile
    • Like