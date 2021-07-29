Brand Development: Animal Instincts Energy Business Card

Animal Instincts is a beverage brand, providing high intensity energy drinks to athletes and those needing a pick me up. The company’s mission is to provide various energy beverages with an urban aesthetic and play on drink names. The brand plans to extend the products to energy bars and merchandise in the future.

As many people from many walks of life experience the Animal Instincts brand, showcasing this diversity through the creating various animal personalities, sets Animal Instinct apart from its competition. In doing so, Animal Instincts is not like the typical energy drinks on the market, it caters to those who like to be different, bold and represent who they are through the products that they buy.