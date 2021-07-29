Matias Nuñez

Sign Up - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 1)

Sign Up mobile screens for a gym booking app.

Used Material Design: Dark Theme official components' library.

First challenge out of 14 from the UI Marathon by the Service Design Club (https://servicedesignclub.com/)

