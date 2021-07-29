suicidal news

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Every 12 minutes, one resident of Russia
voluntarily passes away
for a year, almost 300 thousand
people commit suicide.
Moreover, these figures do not take
into account attempts at suicide, which,
according to the estimates of the same
WHO, are committed about 20 times more
often than "successful" suicides.
Russia is in the top three in terms
of the number of suicides.