MINIMAL LOGO DESIGN

Looking for a professional and eye-catching logo for your Name, Brand, or Business?
You are at the right place.
I am Samiul Hafiz.
I am a professional Graphic Designer.
I will design you something that is already in your mind. So, you can expect to receive what you wanted with the best quality.
If you look at successful companies, they have a minimalistic logo so people can easily remember them.
Here I will design you a logo that is minimal and yet will resonate with your brand.
Below are the services and files included in the package.
On-time delivery
Full Copyright Ownership
Multiple Design Concepts
High-Resolution JPG and PNG files
Transparent Files
Source Files
Final files ready for Print and Web
Unlimited Revisions
Less than 2 Hours of Response Time
100% refund policy
For any clarification, contact me and I will provide the best solution for your requirements.
Hire Me: https://www.fiverr.com/samiulhafiz