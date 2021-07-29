Junran Shi

Daily UI 023: Onboarding

Daily UI 023: Onboarding sign up log in app interface flow quirky remote working ui pastel mobile onboarding daily ui app
Daily UI Challenge 023: Onboarding
Cute onboarding flow for a remote working / freelancing app. Credit for Craftwork/Storytale for the super adorable illustrations!

