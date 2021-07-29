Intrinsic Maven Graphics

Custom Illustration: Remita Health Hospice: Brand Story

Custom Illustration: Remita Health Hospice: Brand Story customized illustration vector illustration vector graphics brand story brand book booklet design illustration health and wellness graphic design brand strategy branding brand identity brand development
A completely customized illustrated book that we created for Remita Health Hospice. This 16 page brand booklet was created to tell the Remita Story in both English and Spanish in a way that was inviting and comforting compared to the flyer they once had.

