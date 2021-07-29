Elma Voloder

H E A L I N G

Elma Voloder
Elma Voloder
  • Save
H E A L I N G cool cute effect child pink medicine character art direction colors art design illustration
Download color palette

One of the illustrations that I did for a blog post of a beautiful story. Hope you like it.

Elma Voloder
Elma Voloder

More by Elma Voloder

View profile
    • Like