Everlane

Learning Lane — Poster Explorations

Learning Lane — Poster Explorations type talk poster
During shelter in place, our Digital Design team launched Learning Lane: a series of talks with creative talent from all over the globe to keep our EPD team inspired and engaged. These are some of the early explorations for the posters.

Explorations by Kasia Bedowski, Anelese Webster, Andrea Cevenini

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
