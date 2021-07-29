Matt Losapio

Red and White Wine labels for Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers

Red and White Wine labels for Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers food art packaging italian wine package design wine wine label vintage logodesign japan badgedesign badge osaka logo
  1. Barbera and Vermentino Labels Dribble-04.jpg
  2. Barbera and Vermentino Labels Dribble-03.jpg

I really had a lot of fun with this project. I love food/beverage themed art! Would love to do more of this kind of work.

