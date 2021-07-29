Pallabi Ghosh Das

Konsus Mobile App

Konsus Mobile App
I am working as an UI designer and Frontend Developer to develop the mobile based application for the company. Crafted wireframe from scratch and prototype is being user tested now. The application would be used across platforms such as iOS and Android. I am currently responsible to discuss with the product owners and the UX researcher to design the wireframe in Figma. Right now I am coding the MVP app for iOS and Android devices in React Native.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
