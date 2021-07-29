Nintendo Switch Concept Pages

😎Who's been obsessed with Switch like me? During this unique time, I got to play Nintendo Switch way more than usual. As a result, it made me want to try different design options for its interface.

👾👾For this concept, I wanted to explore a way to highlight the games, update the aesthetics to a modern & mature look, and reposition the navigation layout to optimize the use of gestures(button click, screen tap...etc)

Hope you enjoy it! Let me know what you think✌🏼