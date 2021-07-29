Ana Júlia Peixoto

DailyUI #004 - Calculator

Ana Júlia Peixoto
Ana Júlia Peixoto
  • Save
DailyUI #004 - Calculator 004 challenge dailyui design apple ipad converter currency calculator figma ui
Download color palette

Hi,
things are getting interesting during this challenge. I decided to slow down and complete it without rush on my own time. The results are exiting me though.

Oh and don't forget to press 'L'.❤️
My twitter is on my profile, let's connect!🖥️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Ana Júlia Peixoto
Ana Júlia Peixoto

More by Ana Júlia Peixoto

View profile
    • Like