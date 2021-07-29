ZeaFonts

CLAYCOZOA - multipurpose display font

Claycozoa is a versatile, bold and unique display font. Was inspired by Psychedelic and Art Nouveau style, Claycozoa has a unique style with stylistic, alternates, ligatures and supports multilingual languages.
The organic feel of Claycozoa evokes a psychedelic vibe which you can use to take your designs to a new level. The font is great for posters, flyers, apparel, quotes, greeting cards, product packaging, album covers, movies, and more.

visit : https://zeafonts.com/font/display/claycozoa/

