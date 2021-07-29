Krystian

Calculated a mobile calculator | DailyUI

Krystian
Krystian
  • Save
Calculated a mobile calculator | DailyUI daily100ui mobile app calculator figma ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Today I created a calculator mobile app called Calculated as part of the daily100ui challenge

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Krystian
Krystian

More by Krystian

View profile
    • Like