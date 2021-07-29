Soft Gradient Backgrounds With Grain Texture

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
DOWNLOAD NOW: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1002172792/soft-gradient-backgrounds-with-grain?ref=shop_home_active_16&pro=1
Soft gradients with stylish extra grain. Perfect for adding a unique visual experience while staying with a minimal style.
Recommended for websites, digital services, product designs, social media templates and brands.
Product details:
∙ 10 Psd Backgrounds 4500x3000
∙ 10 Jpg Backgrounds 4500x3000
∙ 10 Png Backgrounds 4500x3000
∙ 300 DPI
∙ Customizable Backgrounds
∙ Organized Layers
∙ Help File.
PLEASE NOTE: Fonts and templates used in the preview images are not included in this product.
If you have any questions, we will be happy to answer them and help you. Please feel free to get in touch with us via private message.