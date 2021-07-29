Melvis Okeke

Easey - Social media platform

Easey - Social media platform
Easey is a platform that would provide support and help senior citizens pursue and perform the activities they enjoy which add value to their lives, all with a focus on community building.

Jul 29, 2021
