Jake Dugard

Wildwood

Jake Dugard
Jake Dugard
  • Save
Wildwood typography typeface type font letterpress wood type
Download color palette

I finished a new typeface in an ongoing series of reviving wood type called Wildwood. It is available here.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Jake Dugard
Jake Dugard

More by Jake Dugard

View profile
    • Like