AESTHETIC APPARATUS

"Formation #002" poster / art print

AESTHETIC APPARATUS
AESTHETIC APPARATUS
  • Save
"Formation #002" poster / art print poster design design illustration
Download color palette

"Formation #002" art print / poster. 18x24, 4 color screen print on off white, heavy paper stock.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
AESTHETIC APPARATUS
AESTHETIC APPARATUS
Graphic Design + Illustration + Printmaking

More by AESTHETIC APPARATUS

View profile
    • Like