Abhishek Umrao

Send button state change animation

Abhishek Umrao
Abhishek Umrao
  • Save
Send button state change animation mockup mobile mobile design web design figma animation figma button 2d animation 2d ux design ux ui design motion design motion ui loading animation loading animation minimal design
Download color palette

Made a quick animation using figma to make button state change less boring. What do you think?

Abhishek Umrao
Abhishek Umrao

More by Abhishek Umrao

View profile
    • Like