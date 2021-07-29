Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #068 - Flight Search

Daily UI #068 - Flight Search uxdesign ui uidesign challenge dailyui dailyuichallenge dailyui068 068 booking flight ticket flightbooking flightsearch flight
Daily UI #068
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #068 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Helvetica
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

