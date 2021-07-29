Nathan Lindahl
Nextiva

Bringing people closer together

Nathan Lindahl
Nextiva
Nathan Lindahl for Nextiva
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Experimenting with kinetic type via blender.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Nextiva
Nextiva
Designing the next generation of communication.
Hire Us

More by Nextiva

View profile
    • Like