Karina Chow

Rubber Duckie Debugging

Karina Chow
Karina Chow
Hire Me
  • Save
Rubber Duckie Debugging design graphic design cute adobe illustrator 2d illustration
Download color palette

Writing a Medium article demystifying common phrases used in the tech industry, and Rubber Duck Debugging came up.

To rubber duck, or to rubber duck debug, is to explain your code or problem aloud in hopes that the process of describing it and hearing it aloud will help you diagnose your problem. Often times it does!

The first place my brain went was to Ernie with his Rubber Duckie in Sesame Street. What if he was a tech bro? 🤔

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Karina Chow
Karina Chow
Screw the rules, I have green hair
Hire Me

More by Karina Chow

View profile
    • Like