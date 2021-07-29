Rubber Duckie Debugging

Writing a Medium article demystifying common phrases used in the tech industry, and Rubber Duck Debugging came up.

To rubber duck, or to rubber duck debug, is to explain your code or problem aloud in hopes that the process of describing it and hearing it aloud will help you diagnose your problem. Often times it does!

The first place my brain went was to Ernie with his Rubber Duckie in Sesame Street. What if he was a tech bro? 🤔