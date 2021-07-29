Julie Ann Lopez

Gigi's horses - blue

Julie Ann Lopez
Julie Ann Lopez
  • Save
Gigi's horses - blue childrens decor babys room sweet cute vector art hand drawn illustration all-over pattern blue animal farm animals farm horse pattern ponies horses repeat pattern
Download color palette

Sketched in pencil and black marker, scanned, live traced, added color and arranged in repeat pattern. Coordinates with others in a series.

Julie Ann Lopez
Julie Ann Lopez

More by Julie Ann Lopez

View profile
    • Like