playlist cover art: illustrated houseplant

playlist cover art: illustrated houseplant plants house plant snake plant terra cotta hand drawn illustration illustrator fun simple design
I've always vibed with @thisiscactuscountry's more illustrative line work style, but too chicken to try it out. until now! definitely have lots of room for improvement, but I'm pretty satisfied with how this first be turned out, at least for cover art for my playlist on Spotify. check to out here if ya like: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4nGge1NiKIK6udv1Azx7Av?si=61c7fab6c53b4830

