Baraqah - Android Tablet Application for Masjid Donation System.

I am excited to share one of my interesting project. Baraqah is an android built-in application to the device that built for contactless Masjid Donation in New Jersey. Super idea!

I am also open for contractual project like this.
Contact me for your design project:
Email: meakashgfx@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
