Sd Rinku Khan

Typography T-Shirt Design

Sd Rinku Khan
Sd Rinku Khan
  • Save
Typography T-Shirt Design branding graphic design t-shirt branding fashion design apparel trendy t-shirt design typography t-shirt design
Download color palette

As part of our engagement with Straightaway we had the opportunity to design some pretty rad swag. Here is the design we put together.

Hopefully, you guys will enjoy it and guide me through your feedback. Don't forget to press "L" ❤️ .

LET'S TALK ABOUT YOUR PROJECTS
Email : sdrinkukhan@gmail.com OR Send me message through "Dribbble"

Follow Me On
Behance I Fiverr I Facebook I LinkedIn I Twitter

Sd Rinku Khan
Sd Rinku Khan

More by Sd Rinku Khan

View profile
    • Like