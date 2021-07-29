Georg Brennwald

Holiday Sketches

Holiday Sketches
I travel a lot, but I don't want to experience places through the lens of a camera, as many others do. So whenever I really like a place, I sit down and do a quick sketch. Looking at those sketches afterwards really reminds me of sitting there, enjoying the moment. These sketches show places in Moscow, Wachau (Austria) and Myanmar.

How do you keep your memories alive?

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
