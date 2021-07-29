Happy Worm Hammer Hogs Jersey Dark

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
For a one-time frisbee competition, my team was trying to pick a team name. Our top options were Green Eggs and Hammers, Sloppy Jalopy, Happy Worm Snakes, and Chili Hogs. The tournament is a fun beach tournament with no stakes, so we decided to combine all of the names together into a bit of intentional chaos, with Happy Worm Hammer Hogs (driving in an unreliable vehicle). The design followed from the name, and the culture and feel for the sport and specifically this tournament encourages bright, bold colors. It’s also a reversible jersey, and the light side is posted separately.