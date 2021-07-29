Selena Qian

Peeled Orange

Selena Qian
Selena Qian
  • Save
Peeled Orange orange fruit digital art procreate illustration
Download color palette

As part of a 100-day challenge for myself, I’ve been doing short animations every day. One of them was of peeling an orange, and the final frame looked like this but in simple black line art. I found it really cool-looking, so I decided to take it further and create this full-color illustration.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Selena Qian
Selena Qian

More by Selena Qian

View profile
    • Like