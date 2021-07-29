Georg Brennwald

Design Concept for Museum App

Georg Brennwald
Georg Brennwald
  • Save
Design Concept for Museum App education museum app museum uxdesign uxui design ux ui
Download color palette

This is the design concept for visitor guidance app for the Technical Museum of Vienna. It was the last part of big project about how to add value for museum visitors through digital extensions of the museum experience.

Read more about the project:
https://brennwald.eu/knowledge-transfer-through-storytelling

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Georg Brennwald
Georg Brennwald
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Georg Brennwald

View profile
    • Like