Bot-Run

Bot-Run companynames logosandcompanynames arcades videogames symbols icons favicons mascotlogos mascots marks robots robotlogos emblems whatsnew modernlogos cleanlogos simplelogos minimallogos logos
This week's weekly warmup is a concept arcade game called Bot-Run. The goal is to catch the robot in different stages of the game.

The logo you see here is a robot with wheels at the bottom. Tried giving the overall look some movement to give the idea that this bot is running away since it is getting chased.

Design a logo for a retro video-game arcade.
By Dribbble
#Logo Designer #Animals #Robots

