Rebecca Gardner

Streetwear Logo Design and Branding

Rebecca Gardner
Rebecca Gardner
  • Save
Streetwear Logo Design and Branding streetwear brand urban brand urban clothing graphic design clothing design streetwear design typography wordmark urban design urban streetwear illustration vector branding design brand design adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
Download color palette

This is a quick project I worked on recently. It's for an urban streetwear brand, let me know what you think!

Rebecca Gardner
Rebecca Gardner

More by Rebecca Gardner

View profile
    • Like