Syed Riad Hossain Akash

Gulshan Maa O Shishu Clinic Ltd

Syed Riad Hossain Akash
Syed Riad Hossain Akash
  • Save
Gulshan Maa O Shishu Clinic Ltd graphic design magnificent magnificent sign it lounge bd vector design logo branding syedriadhossain riadhossainakash illustration
Download color palette

Gulshan Maa O Shishu Clinic Ltd( Gulshan Mother & Child Clinic Ltd) is a Bangladeshi Clinic at Northa bus stand. They Hire me as a creative designer. I created this logo of client requirement and follow there inspiration .
Here Green and Red represent Bangladesh flag color .

If any one hire me please call me in whatsapp +8801876886331 and Email me: designer.riadhossain@gmail.com

In Bangladesh , if anyone need printing service please call me or mail me .

Syed Riad Hossain Akash
Syed Riad Hossain Akash

More by Syed Riad Hossain Akash

View profile
    • Like