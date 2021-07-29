Gulshan Maa O Shishu Clinic Ltd( Gulshan Mother & Child Clinic Ltd) is a Bangladeshi Clinic at Northa bus stand. They Hire me as a creative designer. I created this logo of client requirement and follow there inspiration .

Here Green and Red represent Bangladesh flag color .

If any one hire me please call me in whatsapp +8801876886331 and Email me: designer.riadhossain@gmail.com

In Bangladesh , if anyone need printing service please call me or mail me .