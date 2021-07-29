Maria Miguel Cardeiro

Berlim Timtim Business card

Maria Miguel Cardeiro
Maria Miguel Cardeiro
  • Save
Berlim Timtim Business card illustration design illustrator summer sweets businesscard branding
Download color palette

A business card for a street food business that sells a typical portuguese sweet at the beach during the summer season.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Maria Miguel Cardeiro
Maria Miguel Cardeiro

More by Maria Miguel Cardeiro

View profile
    • Like