Julius Branding

Banking App - Mobile Design Concept

Julius Branding
Julius Branding
Hire Me
  • Save
Banking App - Mobile Design Concept trends trendy julius branding modern 2021 trend design modern design design trends mobile design mobile ui modern ui illustration alphadesign design designs clean 2021 trend 2021 design 2021 logo
Download color palette

Hey dear Dribbble Community 👋


What do you think about this fresh new design? It would be great if you share your opinion and leave your Feedback to help us create even better designs!


🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day now so follow and like us for all we're worth.


Have a nice day!


~ Cheers

Julius Branding
Julius Branding
I design and build websites & mobile apps. Starting at 10k💪
Hire Me

More by Julius Branding

View profile
    • Like